NPP Primaries: Adwoa Safo Must Put My Picture On Her Gate After I Defeat Her – Mike Oquaye Jnr

Mike Oquaye Jnr, a parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, has expressed confidence in unseating the incumbent Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Mr Oquaye said when he wins the primaries, he hopes Ms Safo will plaster his pictures on her gate as a sign of support for him during the campaign in the lead-up to the December polls.

The Ghanaian High Commissioner to India, during the last primaries of the NPP, lost to the incumbent.

Mike Oquaye said after that defeat, he posted the images of the Deputy Majority Leader on his gate to signify unity and, so, wishes that she would replicate the gesture in the event that she loses this year’s polls.

“When I lost the last time, the very next day, still with my wounds, I put my opponent’s picture on my gate for all my followers to understand that the elephant is the winning symbol. So, this time also, I hope when, by the grace of God, if I win, my opponent will also put my picture on the wall and say to the followers that the elephant is the winning symbol,” Mr Oquaye told journalists.

---classfmonline