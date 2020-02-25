NDC 2020 Campaign Based On Mahama’s Superior Record, Integrity – Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says its 2020 election campaign will be based on the “superior records” of former president John Mahama as well as his integrity and sincerity as a corruption fighter.

The party said these traits are what the current government led by President Akufo-Addo lacks.

The party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi told Bernard Avle on Point of View on Monday that its flagbearer, John Mahama, who is seeking to be president again, has better alternatives to the promises, policies and programs being implemented by the Akufo-Addo government.

“We are presenting a presidential candidate who has by far a superior record on all issues of our national politics. Whether it is health, whether it is roads, industry, health, he has superior records in all these critical sectors. He has done it before and he has that credibility. We are telling Ghanaians that if you give him that opportunity again, you will see the development and progress again. What we have witnessed under Akufo-Addo is a decline, it is retrogression,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi continued, “We are going to fight this election and win this election on the basis of our superior alternatives. President Mahama is a man of vision and he has right alternative policies and programs which can transform this country and create jobs for the teeming unemployed people of this country and bring prosperity.”

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been criticizing the NDC and John Mahama of having no campaign message to win Ghanaians over into the 2020 election and that the party was only going about criticizing what the current government was doing.

But Sammy Gyamfi said the NDC had by far, better alternatives to the government’s programs.

He said one of the qualities John Mahama is coming on board with for the 2020 polls is his commitment to engaging the grassroots and all Ghanaians to take up their views and concerns so that it can be incorporated into his governance plan if elected.

“His [John Mahama’s] sincerity, his humility as an individual is something we treasure because that is what we lack currently [in the country]. The leadership we are experiencing in this country is a leadership of dishonesty, a leadership of deception, a leadership of arrogance. Some people think that this country belongs to them… We [NDC] don’t think like that,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi said John Mahama’s current tour is meant to touch base with Ghanaians and reassure them of his plans to improve their lives.

‘Mahama has no message’

President Akufo-Addo has also told Ghanaians to vote for him for a second four-year term in office, urging them to ignore former president John Mahama because he has no message for Ghanaians and will only reverse the development his government has done in its first term.

President Akufo-Addo who is the only aspirant for the NPP’s presidential primaries will challenge Mr. Mahama in the 2020 polls if endorsed by his party.

Mr. Mahama is seeking a comeback after losing the presidential seat to a second-time contestant, President Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections.

While Akufo-Addo polled 5,755,758 votes representing 53.7% of the total valid votes cast, John Mahama polled 4,771,188 votes representing 44.5%.

