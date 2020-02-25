2020 Elections: Victory Will Be My Reward – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is confident of winning the 2020 presidential election.

He says the many achievements recorded in the last three years gives him an upper hand over other contenders in the election.

The president was speaking at a meeting with members of the Ghanaian community in Oslo, Norway.

President Akufo-Addo said he will need another four years in office to push Ghana to an enviable status.

“At least things are beginning to work in the country again and I’m very confident that when it comes to the day of accounting on the 7th December, the Ghanaian people will say Nana you have done well and I know that the work has been done and appreciated”.

Background

President Nana Akufo-Addo is on a 12-day working visit to Scotland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Belgium.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Wednesday, March 4.

---citinewsroom