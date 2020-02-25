The 5k Challenge Launched To Dare Entrepreneurs In Ghana

Listen to article

The 5k challenge is a business challenge hunting for the fiercest entrepreneurs in Ghana between the ages of 18 and 35, with a business idea that can be started with Gh¢ 5,000 (Five Thousand Ghana Cedis).

Startups form a major part of the backbone of every country’s economy, and one of the benchmarks of a successful startup is the ability to create maximized results, given the little input. Platinum Africa Solutions Limited (PASL) has created this business challenge in collaboration with Code 57 to scout for the best student entrepreneurs in Ghana who will go through the mill and come out refined and more ready for business.

Successful applicants will be taken through several engaging phases, workshops and mentoring leading to the Grand Finale where three (3) winners will win a Gh¢5,000 cash investment each to kick-start their dream businesses.

The winning package includes a Gh¢5,000 cash investment, over Gh¢ 30,000 worth of consulting package, magazine features, publicity, features on various platforms, 6-months free of OZÉ Premium app., and further financing options.

The challenge will feature a three-member jury and a three-member faculty who will be announced in the next coming weeks. This promises to be an exciting journey for student entrepreneurs in Ghana.

The heat is on and the challenge has been thrown: What business would you start with Gh¢5,000?

Application for the 5K Challenge is opened and interested applicants can submit an application by clicking the link: http://bit.ly/5K_Challenge until 30th April,2020.

Official Banking Partner: Access Bank Ghana (Women Banking Unit).

Strategic Partners: ICS Africa, ANA’s Business Services, City Broadcast Limited, OZÉ Inc., Entrepreneurs Connect Africa, and Oasis Design Studio.

Media Partners: Avance Media, Oasis Magazine, My Story Magazine, Vibez Alert and TopAfric.

Follow @5kchallenge_gh on Instagram for more updates.