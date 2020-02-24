Give All Candidates Fair Play Ground — Ahmed Antwi-Boampong To Political Parties

Listen to article

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice Chairman for Denmark branch, Ahmed Antwi-Boampong is calling on all political parties to provide a level playing field as they prepare to organise internal primaries to elect parliamentary candidates.

According to him, political parties are formed on three main principles, thus rules of law, respect of human rights and freedom of speech.

He underlined the need for political parties to stop resisting the emergence of personality cult in the party and abide by the constitution of the party.

“Our internal elections and processes leave so much to be desired. The hustle some aspirants go through to pick up ordinary forms is needless to say the least,” he stated.

He continued, “Is our party not supposed to be a democracy? Is not so ironic we are who championing paperless and digitization at the National governance are religiously adhering to paper-based systems when it comes to picking up forms for elections?

“It's strange that ordinary forms cannot be made available online for download. It’s is a testament to how far we still have to go. Let’s not create enemies from within when it can be avoided because the reconciliation afterward can be very expensive.”

Ahmed Antwi-Boampong chastised those acting ultra vires the party’s constitution and stated that anyone going against the constitution and democratic principles of the party are rather destructive elements who should not be in the party.