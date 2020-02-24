Move Us To A Special Account To Access Our Money – Customers To BoG, Receiver

Customers of collapsed Microfinance, Savings and Loans companies and Finance Houses have called on the Receiver and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to migrate them to a special account in order for them to easily access their monies.

Speaking to Citi News, the leader of the Coalition of Affected Savings and Loans Customers, Kofi Sarpong noted that when that arrangement is made, it will relieve them of the anxiety and frustration they have been going through as they make attempts to retrieve their locked up cash.

His comment comes after some customers in the Ashanti Region visited offices of the Receiver, Eric Nana Nipah to begin processes to retrieve their monies but were told to go back home as they will receive text messages telling them when to go for their deposits.

“We think that the Receiver should migrate all of the customers onto a [special] account because the receiver himself has said that he was going to create a new account for us so we believe that if they migrate us onto an account and credit our account with our balances, we can go to any CBG or any bank the Receiver feels will be good for him to check our balances. That will be the simplest and shortest way,” Kofi Sarpong said.

“As at now, the Receiver is talking about receiving a text message. We’ve made a lot of complaints that some of our members are illiterates or semi-illiterates so sometimes, it will be difficult for them to read text messages and go there but the shortest and simplest way is that migrate us, credit our accounts with our balances and give us the opportunity to go there. That will even reduce the frustrations people are going through,” he lamented.

---citinewsroom