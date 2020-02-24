Ambassador Mike Oquaye Pledges To Serve Ga East Municipality

Listen to article

Ghana’s High Commission to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr has submitted his nomination forms to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

The governing NPP goes to the polls on April 25 in all the 169 constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general elections

Addressing the delegates, the aspiring member of parliament for Dome Kwabenya constituency promised to deliver diligently should he be elected into power.

Described as grassroot man, Mike Oquaye promised to serve the people of Ga East Municipal and help the youth to be gain jobs whereas will make sure the needs of his constituents are met.

Briefing the media, the Ghana High Commission to India who faces stiff competition as he comes up against the incumbent and Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, says

“i am not at war with my contender who

Is the incumbent in the constituency, i think i am capable to do more and for the people of Dome Kwabenya. Whether win or lose, it’s still NPP and together we will work for victory come December 7th”.

Some inhabitants Dome Kwabenya Constituency were also on the view that Mike Oquaye Jnr should be given the chance to exhibit what he has in stock for Ga East Municipality since he is capable and competent.

The aspiring Member of Parliament together with his team and delegates was on float through the principal streets of Ga East Municipal.