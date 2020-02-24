NPP Primaries: Nathaniel Ayettey Contests Ledzokuku Seat

Listen to article

A management and finance professional, Nathaniel Ayetteyhas filed his forms to contest as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region.

Submitting his forms recently at the constituency office, he said, “We have a constituency to heal because it is so disjointed that somebody must step up and heal the constituency,” he said.

According to him, it was sad that delegates and people at the grassroots were neglected after candidates were voted into Parliament.

He said he was inspired by the call of people in the party to contest the sitting MP, so he could come and assist them fulfill their expectations.

Mr Ayettey added that working hand in hand with delegates was what made him unique among other candidates and was of the view that he would not leave anyone behind.

Asked about his policies, he said he was going to be fair and open to everybody and also treat people equally when given the nod.

Mr Ayettey is a multi-skilled energetic and vibrant management professional with solid leadership skills in management and finance who will deliver projects with excellence using creativity, enthusiasm and years of solid experience in business analysis and project management.

He is an expert in business and process analysis with strong communication, problem-solving, analytical and negotiation skills with experience covering multiple industries and countries across West Africa.

He is the current serving patron for the current NPP executive committee for the Ledzokuku Constituency since 2006.

He was one of the huge contributors of funds and resources to the current MP for his campaign during the primaries and the main elections in 2016.

He has worked hand in hand with constituency executives on financial and matters of interest concerning members of the party and the constituency.

He served as an advisor to the Regional Youth Campaign team for the 2016 elections.

He is member of the Staunch Queens, Bold Patriots Accra Chapter and a patron of Teshie Youth for Change.

He was the Vice President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) for the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) from 2005-2006.

--Daily Guide