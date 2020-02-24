Changing Lives, Giving Hope And Believing In Miracles

Discovering that they were battling with fertility changed the lives of Pastor Jerry Zwane and his wife Karabo Zwane.

“There's a stigma about it – particularly in black culture,” Pastor Jerry reveals, “You can't talk to your father about it because your father has another plan which is to get another wife. You feel isolated, you feel lonely. Infertility is still regarded as a taboo in South Africa and a lot of couples still experience terrible shame around it.

So Zwane and his wife were delighted when they were invited to be included in Africa's first ever Fertility Show, which takes place on March 6 & 7, with leading medical experts and others who have walked the journey, including an award-winning filmmaker and an NGO from Uganda.

“We wish we had something like this when we were undergoing our journey,” says Zwane.

In fact, there were so few resources available during their journey that they founded the organisation Hannah - You Are Not Alone to help other couples.

It is estimated that infertility in Africa affects one in six couples, which means that in Southern Africa alone there are eight million people who suffer from the affliction. And yet there are still taboos and stigmas surrounding the subject.

Says Zwane: “Depression and loss took the hope out of us and we suffered from the perceived shame of infertility so we were delighted to hear that Fertility Show Africa was taking place.

“Couples need to get crucial information for their journey from reputable professionals. It's all about information, information, information. When struggling with infertility, ignorance is not bliss, it's expensive.

“It's also imperative that those suffering from infertility meet with those who have gone through the same experiences. It helps you to keep believing in miracles when you hear of other people's success stories.”

Fertility Show Africa (FSA) follows along the same lines as successful international fertility events that have taken place across the globe, and will offer those struggling to conceive, and those on a journey to parenthood, the opportunity to engage with specialists and experts and be exposed to every conceivable alternative in a supportive and unobtrusive environment.

Also appearing at the show is award-winning filmmaker and entrepreneur Molatelo Mainetje-Bossman who has spoken out about her battles through her documentary film When Babies Don't Come where she documents her 10-year struggle with infertility.

Through the film, Mainetje-Bossman has not only inspired many people but has also given a voice to many men and women with the same condition.

“Infertility affects more people than we think. But because it's such a stigmatised condition, many would rather die in silence than seek medical assistance. Infertility is also one of most misunderstood medical conditions, especially in black communities where only women take the blame. I am determined to explore and break the silence on infertility in these areas.” explains Mainetje-Bossman.

The support group Vessel is Me comes all the way from Uganda and will also be appearing at FSA. The group's Denise Kekimuri reveals why she is delighted that South Africa is hosting a dedicated fertility show: “South Africa has advanced technologies that most people don't know about. In order to create awareness, it's a conversation that Africans need to have ... not just South Africans.

“This topic has been shunned by societies around the continent and it's paramount to have a platform to deal with the issues of infertility - the physical, emotional and spiritual struggles - and to let people know that it can be handled and that there are many options - such as surrogacy. That's what this event is for, to bring the conversation to the forefront between the medical practitioners and those couples and parents dealing with fertility issues, as well society in general to be informed about the underlying issues in fertility.

“IVF in our African setting isn't common or even talked about; it's looked at as 'playing God'. One of the biggest challenges within the IVF journey is the emotional battle. People tend to become so disoriented because it can be such an invasion of privacy. But having the conversations helps to demystify the confusion and lack of knowledge surrounding IVF. There's no such thing as to much information,” she says.

The final word goes to Dr. Olufemi Olarogun, who is well-known in Cape Town for his years of work and commitment to reproductive medicine in both the private and public health sectors: “It is important because of the depth and impact of fertility issues, as well as the depth of knowledge that we now have regarding fertility which is vast. Events like these are fantastic as we have a platform where we can inform both men and women how to prevent and or treat infertility.”

ALL THE DETAILS

The Fertility Show Africa takes place on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng. Show times are Friday from 9 10am to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 5pm. Entry tickets are available at Webtickets at R195 a person or R350 for two people. A two-day entry pass is R315 (single) or R565 per couple. The IFAASAExpert Talks and IVF Babble Support Zone cost R50. To book, go to: https://www.webtickets.co.za/EventCategories.aspx?itemid=1495566920

FSA is proudly supported by IFAASA (Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa) and SASREG (South African Society for Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy).

Learn more at www.fertilityshowafrica.co.za

Social media:

Website: www.fertilityshowafrica.co.za

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FertilityShowAfrica/

Twitter: @fertility_show

Instagram: @fertilityshowafrica