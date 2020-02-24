Mahama Will Cancel Free SHS If He Becomes President---Awal Mohammed

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Awal Mohammed is claiming that former President, John Dramani Mahama will collapse the Free Senior High School program if he wins the 2020 elections.



According to him, past utterances by the former President to scrap and review the policy is indicative of his intent for the program.

“The seeming endorsement given by President Mahama is driven by deception and opportunism. In an unlikely event, a very unlikely event, if former President Mahama is given another opportunity to lead this nation, he will cancel free SHS,” Awal Mohammed told Kwaku Dawuro on 'Medo Ghana' on Accra-based Kingdom TV

“Cancelling double-track means cancelling free SHS,” he added and further asked Ghanaians to trust Nana Addo because he is the one one with the commitment to sustain the free SHS.

He interpreted the decision by former President John Dramani Mahama to abolish the double-track system as cancellation of the free senior high school policy.

He has also slammed Mr. Mahama for failing to provide an alternative solution to a system he has promised to abolish when he takes over power.

The NPP Communicator added is the only administration committed to free SHS hence prepared to release the finances for the policy.

---KingdomfmOnline