Aayalolo Bus Drivers Snub NLC's Order, Strikes Today

Drivers of the Quality Bus System commonly known as Aayalolo say they will still go ahead with their planned sit down strike today [Monday, February 24].

This is in spite of the National Labour Commission's directive for them to rescind their decision and resort to other alternatives.

The drivers are unhappy that their employer, the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive's (GAPTE), has failed to pay their seven months' salary arrears.

In a Citi News interview, they said they won't budge until their claims are settled.

“We have some allowances that have not been paid for about seven months now. They came in December and promised us payment for two months but they said they didn’t have the money so they gave us one month’s payment which was done on December 24th. They promised to pay us in February but up till date, when they come, they say there’s no money. But we’re making money [for the company]. We have school fees to pay. Some of them have been ejected from their homes and have been sleeping in the terminals,” Amidu Awudu, one of the aggrieved drivers said.

NLC's order

The National Labour Commission had earlier asked the Aayalolo bus drivers planning to embark on the sit-down strike to abort the decision .

According to the Commission, the action is needless as there are better alternatives to get their employers to honour their obligation to them.

The Executive Secretary of the NLC Ofosu Asamoah said the drivers should consider writing to the NLC about their grievances to allow the NLC compel GAPTE to pay them. Previous strike actions

In December last year, the drivers embarked on a similar action to protest deplorable conditions of service.

This left many commuters stranded the bus terminals.

They, however, called off the action after a meeting with the National Labour Commission and GAPTE where resolutions were agreed upon.

The same incident happened in 2018 .

The Public Affairs Manager of GAPTE, Fred Chidi, who expressed shock at the drivers' actions said their concerns were already being addressed.

These promises have however not been fulfilled over these years, hence the decision to strike again.

