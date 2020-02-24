Town And Area Councils Inaugurated In Dormaa East District

One Town Council, alongside five Area Councils, namely : Wamfie Town Council and Asuotiano, Dormaa Akwamu, Akontanim, Kyeremasu and Wamanafo Area Councils have all been inaugurated by the Dormaa East District Assembly, in the Bono Region.

The inauguration gives the unit committee members of these various councils the legal backing for their operations for a four year term.

They are expected among other things to collaborate with the Assembly Members and Nananom to monitor and supervise ongoing projects within their vicinities, lead communal labour, support authorized revenue collectors in the collection of revenue, of which they would receive quota for their operations and as well identify needs or challenges in the communities and draw attention to it or begin negotiations for proper response.

The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman who led the councilors to swear the oaths of office and secrecy explained that often than not, committee members are seen redundant due to ignorance of their specific roles, lack of innovation and motivation as well as inadequate support from the Assemblies.

He promised the Assembly's support and training for them to function properly this time around in order to deepen democracy and strengthen local participation of the local governance system to ensure development.

He also called on them to dedicate selfless commitments to whatever is expected of them and be innovative enough, so that by the close of their four year term, some tangible and better results would be seen in terms of infrastructure developments, sanitations, revenue mobilization, among others.

At separate inaugural ceremonies held from Wednesday February 18th to Friday February 21, 2020, the chairmen of all the unit committees were elected and sworn in to office. Areas where unit committee members were not up to their supposed numbers, coopted members were elected among the gathering.

A good counsel and encouragement were given to them by Nananom and other officials to pursue unity and strive for the development of their communities.

The Presiding Member of the Dormaa East District Assembly, Mr. Daniel Acquah who would take committee member through training from Tuesday February 25, 2020 encouraged them not to be too elated with their positions but strive to give their best for the development of the district.

He added they should do well in educating their community members on the compliance of the 'Dos and Don'ts of the land and work hard to improve the internally generated fund of the Assembly for the development of the district.

In another development, the DCE, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman seized opportunity to commission the Kyeremasu renovated lorry park and opened the Ambulance Service Unit at District Hospital in Wamfie. (It is a renovated apartment to house the workers and also serve as office) following the inaugurations in those towns.