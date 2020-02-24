Ursula Owusu Is Not Monopoly Of Stupidity; We'll Descend Into The Gutters With Her – Magoo

Listen to article

Former Municipal Chief Executive of Suhum under the erstwhile Mahama administration Madam Margaret Ansei has replied Minister of Communications who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency Hon Ursula Owusu for her consistent attacks on high ranking personalities of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a very furious video sighted by this portal, Madam Margaret Ansei, affectionately known as Magoo said the minister has no monopoly over stupidity and the NDC is prepared to descend into the gutters with her because the party has taken too many attacks from her since her opposition days.

Ursula Owusu is reported to have said on Asempa FM’s afternoon show on 20th February 2020 that the minority Members of Parliament have lost their senses for staging a walk-out in Parliament during President Akuf-Addo’s last State of the Nation’s Address.

The Minister is also reported to have said the real owners of Ghana are in charge now, to with the New Patriotic Party especially the Akyems own the country which can be referenced to an old saying by some NPP kingpins “Ye gye ye maen.”

---Ghanapoliticsonline.com