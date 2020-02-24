Sustainable Developers See A Marketing Opportunity In IFC’s EDGE

Ghanaian architects and developers are seeing the benefits of IFC’s EDGE green building certification as recognition for their projects.

Available in over 160 countries, EDGE is gaining popularity around the world, with more than nine million square meters now certified.

EDGE provides architects and developers with a free, interactive application that helps them determine the most cost-effective ways to design green within their local climate context.

Each design and building element, from the type of flooring to the cooling system, has an impact on resource intensity. The EDGE software helps determine the savings in energy, water and embodied energy in materials for a project, as well as the cost-effectiveness of design choices.

Buildings that reach the EDGE standard of 20 percent savings are eligible for certification. Verification at the design and post-construction stages are required. In Ghana, certification services are provided exclusively by thinkstep-SGS.

To date in Ghana, there are several high-caliber building projects that have achieved EDGE certification, including Atlantic Tower at the Airport City enclave, the workshop and administrative offices of Terminal 3 at Tema Port, and the Takoradi Mall. The upcoming 363-key Pullman Hotel, which is going to be the largest in the country when completed in 2021, is also aiming to achieve EDGE certification.

More developers are following the lead of early adopters. Aside from being a modern and practical choice to improve comfort for occupants and reduce utility costs over time, EDGE also provides developers a way to distinguish themselves in a crowded market.

Last month, December 4, at the EDGE-certified Atlantic Tower in Airport Square, IFC brought together stakeholders from the real estate sector to learn from those who have certified their projects with EDGE. The event also provided an opportunity for developers and building owners to showcase their certified projects.

Rebecca Menes, the Global Marketing Lead for EDGE, encouraged Ghanaian developers to certify their buildings and take advantage of the marketing potential.

Ms. Menes said, “It’s important for developers to ensure that they don’t just build green, but that they also get credit for their achievements by certifying their properties. In this way, they will be able to best leverage visibility for their exceptional projects and enhance their sustainable brands.”

Dennis Papa Odenyi Quansah, IFC’s Green Building Lead for Ghana, shared the good news that the global commitment to EDGE is strong. EDGE has been supported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) of Switzerland, and most recently the United Kingdom (UK) Government has entered into a partnership with IFC to support EDGE.