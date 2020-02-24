Financial Secrecy Report 2020 Makes Interesting Revelations

An estimated US$21 to $32 trillion of private financial wealth is located, untaxed or lightly taxed, in secrecy jurisdictions around the world, according to the Financial Secrecy 2020 report.

Secrecy jurisdictions – a term we often use as an alternative to the more widely used term tax havens – use secrecy to attract illicit and illegitimate or abusive financial flows.

The Report says illicit cross-border financial flows have been estimated at US$1-1.6 trillion per year, dwarfing the US$135 billion or so in global foreign aid. Since the 1970s, African countries alone have lost over US$1 trillion in capital flight, while combined external debts are less than US$200 billion.

It said Africa is a major net creditor to the world – but its assets are in the hands of a wealthy elite, protected by offshore secrecy; while its debts are shouldered by broad African populations.

It noted rich countries do not go unscathed as some European countries like Greece, Italy, and Portugal have been brought to their knees partly by decades of tax evasion and state looting through offshore secrecy.

The report identified a global industry that has developed involving the world's biggest banks, law practices, accounting firms and specialist providers who design and market secretive offshore structures for their tax- and law-dodging clients.

“Competition” between jurisdictions to provide secrecy facilities has become a central feature of global financial markets, particularly since the era of financial globalization really took off in the 1980s.

It said in providing secrecy, the offshore world corrupts and distorts markets and investments, shaping them in ways that have nothing to do with efficiency thereby creating a secrecy criminogenic world and hothouse for multiple evils including fraud, tax cheating, escape from financial regulations, embezzlement, insider dealing, bribery, money laundering, and plenty more.

It provides multiple ways for insiders to extract wealth at the expense of societies, creating political impunity and undermining the healthy ‘’no taxation without representation” bargain that has underpinned the growth of accountable modern nation-states.

The report noted many poorer countries, deprived of tax and haemorrhaging capital into secrecy jurisdictions, rely on foreign aid handouts and this hurts citizens of rich and poor countries alike.

What is the significance of this index?

In identifying the most important providers of international financial secrecy, the Financial Secrecy Index reveals that traditional stereotypes of tax havens are misconceived but involves some of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) biggest and wealthiest countries, which continue to serve as the main recipients of or conduits for these illicit flows.

Efforts to crack down on tax havens and financial secrecy were so ineffective, it is the recipients of these gigantic inflows that set the rules of the game for global power politics.

Yet our analysis also reveals that recently things have genuinely started to improve and the world’s politicians have been forced to take notice of tax havens.

The sweeping reforms that were made in recent years and have led to a global curbing of financial secrecy were considered to be impossible to achieve when the first Financial Secrecy Index was published a decade ago.

The Financial Secrecy Index 2020 shows that the biggest reforms have been in automatic exchange of information and beneficial ownership registration, which have gained the most attention from campaigners, tax experts, and policymakers in recent years.

It observed progress on a country by country reporting remains slow, leaving unchecked the rampant tax abuse that disproportionally undercuts the people especially women, minorities and disabled who start out with fewer opportunities in life.

The only realistic way to address these problems comprehensively is to directly confront the issue of offshore secrecy and the global infrastructure that creates it, identify and expose the jurisdictions that make the business flourish.