Asaaki Awingobit Wants To Be President On PNC Ticket

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Asaaki Awingobit has declared his intention to contest as a presidential candidate in the 2020 general elections on the ticket of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

He said his decision is borne out of the desire to serve the country and contribute to its socio-economic development.

In an interview with Citi News’ Elvis Washington, Mr. Awingobit said he believes that his candidature will help project the PNC as the political party to break the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP) duopoly.

“I have been serving all my life, so I realize that I have an interest, and I am eyeing the PNC presidential candidate slot and I want to use this opportunity to announce [this] to all the PNC fraternity in the country including Ghanaians who know that there is the need for a 3rd force party,” he said.

From his residence in the Kpone Katamanso constituency, he said he already has the backing of the Ashaiman Constituency Chairman of the PNC to vie for the slot. I’ll engineer business growth in Ghana

Sampson Asaaki Awingobit said his dealings within the business community gives him a better understanding of the needs of local and foreign businesses. Asaaki said this puts him ahead of others when it comes to putting in place measures to ensure business growth.

“My work is out there. Someone who picked up the advocacy to protect and defend the interest of the business community of this country wants to become the President of Ghana…Ghanaians who will be making the decision come December 7, 2020 know Samson Asaaki is a brand name.”

“If I become a president of this country, you should know that more businesses will come here because I understand the language and I understand what the business community needs,” he said. I’ll attract more youth to PNC

Mr. Awingobit further stressed that his youthful age will help to make the People’s National Convention (PNC) an attractive party for Ghana’s youth to support.

He said his ability to effectively brand products, influence people and champion positive causes will help him get more young people to join the PNC.

“My face alone will bring in more youth, I will inspire more youth to come to the party. I can convince, I will let you understand what I will be bringing to the table…I am well equipped and I will bring that image, that new thing, that new face, onto the political limelight in the country,” he said. PNC presidential primaries

The National Secretariat of the People’s National Convention (PNC) is yet to announce a date for the party’s presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer into election 2020.

The party’s National Chairman, Bernard Mornah in a statement last year to congratulate the NDC for electing a flagbearer said the party within the shortest possible time is working to elect its flagbearer for the 2020 election.

He said the PNC will embark on an internal retooling process that will lead it to elect a candidate “who will offer Ghanaians an issues-based campaign.”

—citinewsroom