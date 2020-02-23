Sankofa Gold Is Ready For Its First Gold Pour - Prestea Huni-valley MP

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley Constituency who doubles as Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has disclosed that Sankofa Gold a subsidiary of GNPC is ready for its first gold pour which will be witnessed soon.

Speaking exclusively with Best/Peace News Reporter Nana Yaw Amoah, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi stated it has always been the term of NPP that oversee the company in its better state.

She bemoaned about the carelessness the company always go through in the tenure of other political parties.

The MP said all Board of Directors will be available during the relaunch of the company situated in Prestea in the first gold pour.

Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi also assured residents in Prestea of getting employed in the company.

She also urged those the company owe to exercise a little constraint as measures are been put in place to settle all debt.