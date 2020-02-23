Togo president's camp claims victory as challenger claims 'fraud'

Supporters of Togo President Faure Gnassingbe claimed Sunday that he had won re-election after his main challenger said he could stage an upset despite "revelations of fraud".

A widely-expected win by the incumbent would extend more than a half century of dynastic rule over the West African nation by Gnassingbe's family despite broad disillusionment over its failure to drag many out of poverty.

After voting ended on Saturday, troops briefly surrounded the homes of opposition candidate Agbeyome Kodjo and a key ally in a move the authorities said was for their "own safety".

Kodjo, a former prime minister and head of the national assembly, had emerged as a dark horse challenger looking to stop Gnassingbe's bid for a fourth term in office.

But Gilbert Bawara, minister of public functions and a strong supporter of the president, told AFP Sunday: "The lead of President Faure Gnassingbe is well above 50 percent, and even more than 60 percent.

"Victory is assured but it is up to the Ceni to independently proclaim the results," he added in reference to the national electoral commission.

"We are optimistic and anticipate a clear victory in the first round" of voting, the minister said.

Bawara downplayed Internet cuts and disruption to social media networks since vote counting began on Saturday, laying blame on mobile telephone operators Togocel and Moov and remarking: "These things happen."

After security forces lifted a blockade of Kodjo's house on Saturday, the challenger told media: "I have the conviction that in the coming week, I will lead this country.

"Considering the revelations of fraud which marked this ballot, it is impossible for the outgoing candidate to be elected in the first round."

Kodjo claimed the authorities had used ballot stuffing, fake polling stations and people casting multiple votes to skew the results in the incumbent's favour.

He said figures from various polling stations showed he was in the lead in the capital Lome and the coastal region and had "good scores" in other areas.

The election commission is expected to release the official provisional results early in the week.

Situation calm

Bawara told AFP Sunday that reports from polling offices across the country "indicate an unbeatable lead" for Gnassingbe.

A source in the president's office added that "UNIR (the ruling party) has held onto all its traditional strongholds and has even done better everywhere, including in difficult areas in the south and in Lome."

The situation around Lome was calm Sunday morning, an AFP journalist reported. Internet connections appeared to be sporadically interrupted however.

Gnassingbe has led the country of eight million people since taking over in 2005 following the death of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled with an iron fist for 38 years.

Kodjo, who served as premier under Gnassingbe's father, gained ground during the campaign after winning the backing of an influential former Catholic archbishop.

The authorities banned hundreds of local observers from monitoring the election and cancelled the system of electronic security at the last moment.

Some 300 international observers were deployed, mainly from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, with many African states supporting the incumbent.

Six opposition challengers have suggested they will unite against Gnassingbe if he fails to win an outright majority and the election goes to a second round.

In 2017 and 2018, Togolese authorities faced major protests demanding an end to the family's five-decade rule.

Despite economic growth of around five percent, around half of Togo lives on less than $1.90 per day.

But the demonstrations faded in the face of government repression and squabbles among the opposition.

In May, Gnassingbe oversaw an overhaul of the constitution that allowed him to run this year -- and potentially remain in office until 2030.

Stability and security are central to the president's message as jihadist violence rocks northern neighbour Burkina Faso.

Togo has so far managed to prevent the bloodshed spilling over and its army and intelligence service are considered to be among the most effective in the region.