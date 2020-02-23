Government Is Committed To Quality Healthcare Delivery--Says Hon. Naana Eyiah

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah has expressed the Government's commitment towards quality Healthcare Delivery to the citizenry.

According to the MP who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, healthy people makes a wealthy nation.

"His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government is committed towards healthy human resources for national development.

That explains why greater attention is on the Health Sector. We will continue to ensure quality accessible health facilities at affordable cost"

Hon. Naana Eyiah stated these at the inauguration of a renovated office complex for the Gomoa Central District branch the National Health Insurance Scheme ( NHIS) at Gomoa Afransi on Friday.

She noted that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led the NPP government has put in place achievable measures aimed at improving Healthcare Delivery in the country.

" Gomoa Central has gotten its fair share of quick quality Healthcare delivery at the doorsteps. Health facilities are at the reach of every community

All CHIP Compound facilities in the district have been equipped with the needed materials and equipment to offer the best of services to the people.

Each Health facility in Gomoa Central has a standby generator to generate electricity in case of a power outage. Air-conditions have also been supplied to store drugs and others to avoid contamination and other health-related implications"

Hon. Naana Eyiah commended staff for their commitment to duty adding it has enhanced the image of the District.

" Afransi Health Insurance Center even though was operating in a very congested space, its service delivery is second to none.

That is why I in collaboration with the Gomoa Central District Assembly renovated this structure to facilitate the smooth operation of the scheme.

I like to encourage the staff to continue with the selfless services they are rendering to our people especially the aged and pregnant mothers.

We will continue to support the office with whatever is needed to boost its services"

District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo lauded Hon. Naana Eyiah for renovating the structure for the scheme.

"Gomoa Central District Assembly is highly grateful for this kind gesture of our Members of Parliament. We couldn't have done it because funds were not available for this laudable project.

This bigger space is going to make the scheme more efficient in delivering its essential services to the people.

It is also going to create employment because more hands would be needed while the local economy will also be boosted"

The Gomoa East District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Mr. Stephen Tei-Toh said the District Directorate has been working hand in hand with the Health Insurance Authorities in the District to ensure effective healthcare delivery in all its Health facilities

Mr. Maxwell Yaw Ahenkorah, Gomoa Central District Scheme Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority disclosed that his outfit covers many communities in Gomoa, Agona, Asikuma- Odoben- Brakwa as well as Ajumako- Enyan- Essiam district stating that the people have confidence in their operations.

Present were Gomoa Central NPP Constituency Executives including its Chairman Alhaji Omar Adam, Women's Organizer, Madam Diana Aubyn, and Mr. George Obeng, Deputy Constituency Organizer.