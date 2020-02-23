NPP’s 78% Fulfilled Promises Non-Existent – Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini says some of the 2016 manifesto promises said to have been fulfilled by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are impactless.

He argues that some of the promises even pose as threats to the future of the country.

“I am saying that the President is inaccurate when he suggests that people are not fact-checking and refuting some of the claims that they have made. And I’m also saying that even some of the boxes that they claim they have ticked which you can say yes, they have ticked, the impact that we expect to have is almost non-existent, and in some cases, is rather a threat to the future growth of this country,” he said on The Big Issue on Saturday. Akufo-Addo in Parliament.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, while delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament last week indicated that no one has been able to dispute claims that his government has fulfilled more than half of its 2016 manifesto promises.

This came after the Vice President Dr. Mamamudu Bawumia, at a town hall meeting held at Kumasi, insisted that the Akufo-Addo administration had fulfilled 78% of its promises.

According to Akufo-Addo, no one had been able to counter the claim because it was factual.

“I do not intend to go through all over again the meticulous accounting that was done in Kumasi 10 days ago. It is enough to say that once it is Dr. Bawumia, everything he said was backed by data and his customary fact-checking. He ended by asserting that 78% of the promises we've made solemnly to the people of Ghana have been or are in the process of being fulfilled. There has so far been no factual challenge to his compelling testimony,” he noted. Suhuyini replies Akufo-Addo

But referring to the infrastructural challenges that the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy has been faced with, the Tamale North MP insisted that some of the supposedly fulfilled promises were not well thought through.

“What is worth doing, which is and in the case of getting people to school…is worth doing well. And because it is worth doing well, you don’t just start from anywhere, you start from somewhere that is well. That is why the NDC with careful and meticulous planning thought that there was a need to improve access and then begin somewhere well by making it free for day students as you improve on the infrastructure and others so that you will not have these challenges,” he added.

Suhuyini’s response to Bawumia

Alhassan Suhuyini further described as dishonest, Dr. Bawumia's assessment of promises delivered by the NPP government.

He pointed out that the Vice President failed to give a true representation of promises delivered by the government.

He indicated that the Vice President had given the impression that the government had delivered 78 percent of its promises when it had actually delivered just about 30 percent.

