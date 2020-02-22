GASSLIP Holds Workshop For MMDCEs In Accra

The Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihoods Improvement Project, GASSLIP, has held a workshop for the Greater Accra region, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) as key stakeholders in the implementation of its policy framework.

In her opening remarks, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon Cecilia Abena-Dapaah expressed delight for the commencement of the project

According to her, today marks an important milestone in the preparatory works for the implementation of the Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihoods Improvement Project (GASSLIP).

"We have all been anxious to see the project take off in earnest so that we can continue to deliver the good sanitation facilities to our people. In spite of the initial challenges and delays, the project will soon gather momentum, we have had very fruitful discussions with the African Development Bank to facilitate a quick and effective roll-out of the project.

"Before I continue with the main purpose for our gathering, permit me to comment on the general state of affairs regarding sanitation in the city because we have declared this year An Action Year for Sanitation. As a Ministry, we have been monitoring activities on the ground and I am happy to note that we pulled through the Year of Return, an improvement in the sanitation situation across the city," she noted.

The Minister said the main challenges of sanitation is the drains and gutters most of which have been choked with sand and refuse including plastics.

"We therefore need to take the cleaning of the drains and gutters very important project. I also wish to appeal to you all to mount speakers on your vans and pickups and help to continuously educate and sensitize the public on general cleanliness. We cannot and dare not fail President H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa- A bold and positive declaration indeed.

"It will take all Ghanaians at all levels to achieve this great feat. Hon. Metropolitan and Municipal Chief Executives, what this calls for, is for us to intensify our participation and commitment by sensitizing all the citizenry and adopting innovative ways of cleaning the city" the Minister admonished

"I have a personal commitment to the successful implementation of the GASSLIP and GAMA SW and GARID projects since these are flagship projects under the Ministry which have the potential of substantially closing the yawning gap of inadequate delivery of sustainable sanitation infrastructure and services particularly in the low income communities in our beautiful city of Accra," she emphasised.

She said her outfit in partnership with the MMDCEs and other stakeholders, are hopeful of making a huge impact to change in the insanitary environmental situation in the respective Assemblies by addressing the challenges along the entire sanitation value chain.

"The objective of the GASSLIP is to increase access to safe and sustainable sanitation to the residents of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA), targeting the urban and peri-urban poor residents. This project will provide domestic and municipal level sanitation infrastructure, support skills development and livelihood improvements, and also enhance the capacity of sanitation service providers and the participating local government authorities to better deliver and manage climate resilient sanitation services," she intimated.

Hon Abenap-Dapaah noted that the Project is estimated to cost US$ 53.86 million, of which the African Development Bank will contribute US$ 48.85m whilst the remaining US$ 5.01million is been borne by the Government and Beneficiary Contributions.

"It is estimated that the project will benefit 1.9 million residents of GAMA directly and another 1.8 million people indirectly through improved sanitary, environmental and social conditions, contributing to the realization of Sustainable Development Goal 6 in particular. Hon. Metropolitan and Municipal Chief Executives, although the project is expected to last for 5 years it is already in its third year of implementation.

"This workshop is a key milestone with the main objective to sensitize our Hon. Chief Executives to enable you play a crucial role and offer requisite political and administrative leadership during the implementation of the project.

"I am informed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which spells out the respective commitments and responsibilities during implementation and a guiding framework for partnership between the Ministry and your respective Assemblies have already been submitted to you for inputs.

"It is refreshing to observe that about half of the total number of Assemblies in the GAMA have already signed the MoU indicating that you are all in a hurry to implement the project. "We will finalize the MoU and sign off today so we can proceed to implement the project in line with the Project Implementation Manual.

"I am convinced that the presentation by the GASSLIP team will provide you additional information to broaden your understanding of the project including your roles and responsibilities," the sector minister stressed.