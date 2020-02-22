Central Region: Daewoo Matiz Snatched At Knife Point, Driver Stabbed

On 16th February 2020, a Yellow and Ash Daewoo Matiz taxi cab with registration number GW5713-20 was snatched at knifepoint by two armed men at Asumuakwa Village near Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region.

Joseph Sackey, the driver of the Daewoo Matiz taxi cab with registration number GW5713-20, was stabbed in that incident.

Narrating what happened, the driver said two young men hired him to bring them to Agona Kwayako but on arrival at Asumuakwa Village near Agona Kwanyako, they demanded the car and in the process stabbed him with a knife.

The owner of the car is through this medium seeking support from the general public and readers that should anyone come across the car, they should do well to help by reporting to the nearest police station or contact the owner on 0246815232 or 0244472280.