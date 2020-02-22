EU Supports Training For 25 Young Female Journalists In Jowhar To Promote Young Women’s Voices In Media

Listen to article

In collaboration with the Finnish Foundation for Media and Development (VIKES) with funding from the European Mission for Somalia, the Federation of Somali Journalists (FESOJ) has concluded two-day training workshop for twenty-five young female journalists from various independent media outlets and journalism students in Jowhar, Hirshabelle State of Somalia from 20 to 21 February 2020.

The objective of the training was to improve the capacity of female reporters working in Hirshabelle and was mainly focused on-camera skills including video camera recording and editing, photojournalism and television reporting, empowering working women journalists, ethics of media, and other significant themes.

The State Minister for Women Affairs of Hirshabelle state Madam Sadiya Mohamed Nur, who officially opened the training, said that women journalists can play a role in creating a platform for women whose ambitions are to join the politics and also marginalized women voices to be heard.

“On several occasions, I have seen women who made valuable statements and speeches at meetings, but unfortunately when the media were reporting on the event to the public, men voices were only preferred and used, so the presence of female journalists will encourage women’ voice to be heard,” Madam Sadiya said.

“This training is part of a series of women journalist training in which FESOJ and VIKES conducted several cities including Mogadishu, Garowe, and Kismayo.

With the support of the European Union Mission in Somalia. We are also planning in the near future to conduct similar training in the cities of Baidoa and Dhusamreeb, FESOJ Secretary-General Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu said.

“At universities and media schools, girls are so active in journalism study, but in the newsrooms the number of girls is small. We would like girls to hold senior positions in the media” Moalimuu added.

The training was co-facilitated by two female professional journalists who had media background & experience, Mr. Maryam Omar Ali and Amina Ahmed Ali who shared their experience, knowledge and significant topics regarding training themes with the trainees.