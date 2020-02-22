Will France remain the 'worker's paradise'?

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you'll hear the answer to the question about the French pension reform. There's information on International Mother Language Day, the Sound Kitchen mailbag, great music – and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

RFI's Planet Radio department is sponsoring an e-POP (e-Participatory Observers Project) competition. It's a video contest, with some really great prizes! This is the first year that English speakers have been invited to participate, so let's show RFI how many of you are out there, and are an active part of the RFI English service!

It's a really cool project: Planet Radio is looking for two-minute videos about climate change, told by the humans who are experiencing it first hand – the people we rarely get to hear from. Your grandfather. Your aunt. People in your community. Your video should be inter-generational: interview an older member of your family or in your community who has lived the changes climate change has brought. This project is about humans; that's the whole point of ePOP, how climate change has affected the “ordinary” citizen . Your video can be in any language – you just have to provide the translation into English to Planet Radio. And it can't be more than two minutes. It's open to everyone, although there is one prize for women under the age of 25 (Young sisters! Get to work!). Most of the prizes involve a trip to Paris, and I would get to meet you! Plus there's video equipment to be given away – as noted, the prizes are great!

The deadline for entries is 15 March. I fully expect Planet Radio to be bombarded with entries from you, the RFI English service listeners!

This week's quiz: On 18 January, I asked you a question about the French government's pension reform plan - the plan which led to massive strikes which you heard a lot about from us!

On 12January French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that the government was willing to compromise on the biggest proposal to the pension reform that all the French unions – even the moderate CFDT union - would not accept. I asked you what that hotly contested proposal is.

The answer is: the so-called “pivot” age. French workers would be required to work until they are 64 years old, instead of the current 62. It is to go into effect in 2027.

The government has given the trade unions three months to figure out how to fund France's pensions without raising the retirement age. The unions have until the end of April to come up with an alternative plan.

The winners are: Mrs. Anjana Parvin, the secretary of the Shetu RFI Listeners Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh; RFI Club members Zenon Teles for the Christian- Marxist-Leninist-Maoist Association of Listening DX-ers in Goa, India and Helmut Matt from Herbolzheim in Germany. From Tamilnadu, India, there's Selvaraj and from Muzaffargarh, Pakistan, Malik Nadir Abbas Khokhar - a member of the Sungat Radio Listeners Club.

Here's the music you heard on this week's program: “Bangla Dhun” by Ravi Shankar, performed by Ravi Shankar & his ensemble; “Aquarium” from The Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns; “Come Rain or Come Shine” by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, performed by the Bill Evans Trio; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Gypsy Rag” by Romane, performed by Gypsy Swing ensemble, and “Ami banglai gaan gai” by Pratul Mukhopadhyay, sung by Mahmuduzzaman Babu.

