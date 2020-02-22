Kwahu West: Environmental Health Unit Destroy Fake Products

The Environmental Health Unit at the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly of the Eastern Region has destroyed confiscated food and cosmetic products seized from some traders and shop owners.

The expired, bloated and rusted food, alcoholic drinks and provisions were found being sold out to the public despite its state at the time of seizure by the Health Unit.

Also the culprits were fined an amount of GHC500.00 each by the Nkawkaw Magistrate court for selling such products to the public willingly.

The District Environmental Health Officer, Joseph Krampah, confirming the latest development to Nsemgh.com stated, the destruction of the unwholesome products will ensure they do not resurface onto the market again.

He has, however, cautioned shop owners, traders as well as hawkers to desist from selling unwholesome products, while the public was also advised to check for expiry dates of products before buying them.

Meanwhile, reliable information available also indicated that the court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of five culprits who failed to appear in court on Thursday.

Two other persons were fined the same amount for selling food products to the public without medical certificates of fitness.