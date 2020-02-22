Orange Corners Ghana Holds  Graduation Of First Cohort

Orange Corners, an initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in collaboration with MDF West Africa, the Ghana Innovation Hub and our private sector partners which seeks to further develop and strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Ghana has celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of its six-month acceleration programme for Ghanaian entrepreneurs in Accra.

The programme provided 15 talented innovators with expert training, coaching and masterclasses as well as access to facilities, networks and finance to grow their companies.

Briefing the media, the project coordinator who is also a trainer of MDF West Africa Ekow Akyin Coffie says the Embassy of the Kindom of Netherlands is considering expanding Orange Corners beyond Accra to Ho, Tamale, Takoradi and Kumasi.

According to him, this will help young entrepreneurs in other regions also benefit from the acceleration programme which helps grow their businesses.

The programme which supports 30 entrepreneurs is within the period of two years which is from 2019 to 2021

Grandaunts are given a loan up to £50,000.00 from Orange Corners Innovation Fund managed by Fidelity Bank to boost their businesses.