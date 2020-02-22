Veteran Business Captains To Be Inducted Into Corporate Ghana Hall Of Fame

Listen to article

A number of seasoned captains of Business and Industry in Ghana will be inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame on Saturday, 22nd February 2020 at Villa Monticello Hotel, Roman Ridge, in Accra.

Some of the veterans accomplished corporate titans include Mr. Kwasi Abeasi, Chairperson of the Board of the GIPC and former Managing Director of Agricultural development Bank and Executive Director of Private Enterprises Federation (PEF); and Dr. Felix Anyah, CEO of Holy Trinity Medical Centre and former CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The others are Dr. Daniel McKorley, Board Chairperson of Trade Fair Centre and Group CEO of the McDan Group; Dr. Nortey Omaboe, Executive Chairman of GCNet; and Mr. Falal Fattal, CEO of Caesar’s Court and former CEO of Metro TV.

The Business Executive Limited (TBE), with the collaboration of some partners such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), are hosting the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame. The Business Executive Limited (TBE) is a Pan-African media and events firm, with a track record of successfully organizing the following awards schemes and summits: Ghana Industry CEO Awards; Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards; Environment Health & Safety Awards; and Technology Impact Awards.

The rest are: Ghana Development Awards; Trade & Commerce Awards; Ghana Development Awards; Ghana Transport Awards; Economic Review Forum; and Ghana Manufacturers Business Summit. TBE also organized and hosts Feminine Ghana Hall of Fame and TBE Corporate Executives Network.

TBE also publishes The Business Executive magazine, a leading specialized publication that covers the economy, business, finance, investment, diplomacy, tourism, and socio-economic development issues which is widely circulated in Ghana and other West African countries, South Africa, Kenya, UK and the U.S.

About Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame

The purpose of the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame is to recognize and celebrate the professional accomplishments of some outstanding well-experienced members of the corporate community.

The Hall of Fame provides a forum for members to individually and collectively contribute to the growth of corporate Ghana by sharing their knowledge and experience with their successors, business associations like PEF, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), and public policymakers and implementers.