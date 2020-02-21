Avance Media CEO, Prince Akpah Delivers Guest Lecture at Central University

Founder & Managing Director of leading PR and Rating firm, Avance Media, Prince Akpah, last Tuesday, delivered a lecture to final year communication students of Central University, one of the leading universities in Ghana.

Prince, also the Founding President of Africa Youth Awards, delivered a presentation themed: “Social Media, Blogging & Internet Safety” to a class of over 100 students.

Prince’s mastery over the topic comes from his experience in being the brainchild behind the annual Ghana Social Media Ranking & Report and being the convener for the Ghana Bloggers Summit.

Excerpts from his presentation included, how to start a social media agency, how to set up a blog, how to set up strong passwords, how to check suspicious websites and how to use social media for good.

Through the lecture, Prince also introduced internet security tips and shared a list of online tools, students can use to make their work-life easier.

He was invited to Central University by a lecturer at the Communication Studies Department, Denis D. Duncan.

Prince Akpah who has become a regular speaker at various top events has previously delivered presentations at Central University, UPSA Faculty of Management Studies Business Incubator, Association of African Universities’ African Youth Summit, Kasanfuo Public Speaking Training and Contest organized by EKM Consulting, Business Startup Clinic by Access Bank Ghana & Platinum Africa Solutions.

Named by the United Nations and MIPAD among the 2019 100 Most Influential People of African Descent, Prince Akpah is a multiple award-winning young media entrepreneur, who was also awarded by the British Award for African Development (BRAAD) as 2019 Outstanding Young Entrepreneur of Africa and CEO Global’s Titan Building Nations for excelling in Media in Ghana and West Africa.

Avance Media as a leading PR & Rating firm has a presence in 7 countries on the continent and is known for publishing popular rankings on young people and women, notably, 100 Most Influential African Women, 100 Most Influential Young Africans, 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians and Top 50 Influential CMOs in Ghana.