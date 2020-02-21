Lancaster University Ghana Appoints Professor Malcolm Mciver As New Provost

Lancaster University Ghana has announced the appointment of Professor Malcolm McIver the new Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

Lancaster University Ghana (LUG) is a partnership between Lancaster University (LU) and Transnational Academic Group Ghana (TAG Ghana). For over 50 years Lancaster University has been providing World Class education to students across the world.

Lancaster University holds top ten positions in all major UK league tables and a global league table position inside the top 150 of all universities world-wide. Transnational Academic Group (TAG) provides students across emerging markets access to top-ranked post-secondary and executive education.

Over the last decade, TAG has successfully delivered programs in academic partnership with some of the world’s top ranked institutions, and has had over 2,000 graduates across Africa and the Middle East. Lancaster University Ghana provides a world class degree in Ghana delivered by exceptional academic staff, with outstanding student support, scholarships, and a family friendly experience.

Following a successful career in the Healthcare field, where he rose to the position of General Manager of a large specialist hospital in the UK, Professor McIver commenced his career in education as a Senior Lecturer at Homerton College of Health Studies in Cambridge.

For more than 10 years he held a number of senior academic positions at several UK Universities and was visiting Professor to a number of international institutions including the University of Washington. Although his professional background is in Health, it was during this time that his passion for education grew, leading to him being invited to join the University of Cambridge as the Lead Researcher on a (UK) Government funded research project into School Effectiveness and Teacher Sickness absence.

In 2000, Professor McIver received the highest rating from the Economic & Social Research Counsel for his PhD proposal to research School Effectiveness, undertaken at the University of Cambridge. After successfully completing his Doctorate degree, he returned to education with the University of Hertfordshire where he held a number of teaching and research positions in the Faculty of Health before being appointed the Project Lead for International Developments. As The Project Lead he was responsible for developing and managing a range of programmes for delivery across Asia and SE Asia; a role that enabled him to pursue his joint passions of Education and Internationalisation.

In 2012 he was appointed as the University of Hertfordshire’s Director of Studies in Malaysia, with the responsibility of overseeing the management and delivery of the Universities’ undergraduate and postgraduate pathways to more than 3000 students across the region. In the intervening years Professor McIver has held a number of international positions, most notably with LeapEd Services as a Senior Designer for the Malaysian Governments School Transformation Programme, and the Head of Collaborative International Partnerships at the London School of Commerce.

Speaking on his interest in transnational education and his new appointment as LUG Provost, Professor McIver said “It is a great honour to be the new Provost of Lancaster University Ghana. The campus is still relatively new by university standards, but Lancaster University is one of the best established and most prestigious universities in the world. Not only is it ranked in the top ten of UK universities, it is also the 2020 International University of the Year as ranked by The Times and The Sunday Times. On a personal level, I have experienced first-hand how access to higher education can transform the lives of individuals and their families, so I am an avid proponent of making high quality UK programmes affordable and accessible to all students, but especially to students here in Ghana. In that respect, the high academic standards and values of the international curricula offered by Lancaster University Ghana not only mirrors my own beliefs about transnational education but will also support our ambition to make LUG the first choice for all West African students.”

When asked about the future of Lancaster University Ghana, Professor McIver added, “The future for the University looks exceedingly promising. Lancaster University and Transnational Academic Group, are fully committed to LUG and have some exciting plans for the future. We have an ever-expanding portfolio of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and an excellent international Faculty with of some of the best academics in West Africa to deliver those programmes and support our students. We have also recently secured a number of research partnerships with renowned International institutions, and in addition to that we have secured a site to develop a brand-new state of the art campus and will be breaking ground in the near future”.

Professor McIver’s appointment as Provost and Chief Academic Officer took effect on 6th January, 2020, when he took over from Professor Anthony Jarvis, who had served in that position since November, 2017.