Rising Corruption, Insecurity, Hardship, Jobless Enough Reasons For Change – Akatsi MP

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor has accused President Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining as a scam.

Mr. Ahiafor bemoaned that, the national campaign against galamsey was operationally to enrich members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), families and the cronies of President Akufo-Addo.

“The recent galamsey scandal is the result of a grand scheme setup by President Akufo-Addo himself to enrich NPP officials to finance the New Patriotic Party in the coming 2020 Election as the video that went viral has indicated," he stated.

Speaking SONA walkout yesterday on Kaleawo FM 107.3 in the Akatsi South Constituency, Mr. Ahiafor indicated that president Akufo-Addo so-called fight against galamsey is ruse calculated to expropriate the illicit galamsey trade for NPP government officials.

"It is quite clear that there was no fight, it was a sham, it was all a ploy to enrich themselves and we have detected that the president is not ready to listen to the sense Minority caucus has been bringing on the table of men and this has pushed us to walk out of the parliament in a way of protesting against the government of the day as they did to former President John Mahama in 2013," he intimated.

Speaking on the closure of some radio stations and torture of journalists in the country, Mr. Ahiafor blames President Akufo-Addo and his government for such dictatorial and authoritarian rule.

He Ghanaians to simply kick out the dictatorship government of Akufo-Addo and bring back Mahama in the upcoming 2020 general elections.