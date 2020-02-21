SONA 2020: NDC Condemns Police Brutalities On Anti-Voter Register Protesters At Parliament

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned what it says was police brutalities meted out to anti-voter register protestors during Thursday’s State of the Nation Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo in Parliament.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC said the assault suffered by the protestors who included Peter Boamah Otokunor, the NDC Deputy General Secretary was completely needless and must be condemned.

“The cruel and barbaric manner in which the police used unjustifiable force in an attempt to suppress the constitutional rights of Ghanaians to protest peacefully, was totally disproportionate and unwarranted. This callous application of force resulted in physical injuries to some of the protesters including our Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Mr. Peter Boamah Otokunor.”

The party claimed that the Director of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kwesi Ofori, ordered the use of water canons containing hot chemical solution on the protestors.

“To top this aberrant behaviour of the goons under the authority of Kwesi Ofori, our MPs decried the harassment and intimidation by armed military men and heavily jacked-up SWAT/National Security Operatives who uncharacteristically [were] stationed in the Chambers of the House. We roundly condemn this utterly unacceptable and despicable security arrangement.”

While patting its shoulders for the bold action to stage a walkout in support of the resistance against the new voter register, the party demanded “an immediate institution of a police inquiry into the use of the brute force on the protesters and issue punitive sanction where necessary.”

Members on the Minority side of Parliament on Thursday boycotted the State of Nation Address in protest of threats against the country's democracy.

They left Parliament shortly after President Nana Akufo-Addo assumed his seat on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said they took the decision because the government had refused to implement recommendations made by the Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, alleged interference in the activities of the Electoral Commission in the compilation of a new voters' register and the perceived attack of businesses owned by NDC members.

---citinewsroom