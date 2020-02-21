NPP Primaries: Catherine Afeku File Nomination To Retain Evalue Gwira Seat

Mrs. Catherine Abelema Afeku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region has submitted her nomination forms to seek re-election in the NPP's parliamentary primaries.

The Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency has been one of the swing areas for both opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Catherine Afeku who is seeking for re-election for the third time, won the parliamentary seat for the first time for NPP in 2008 but lost it to NDC in 2012 and came back to win it in 2016.

Mrs. Catherine Afeku who is the Minister of State at the Senior Minister Office was accompanied by over 600 delegates and party faithful to file her forms and other relevant documents to the Constituency Parliamentary Election Committee over the weekend, amidst brass band music and dance.

She was also accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area Hon Frank Okpenyen, longest-serving Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency who served the area from 2021 to 2009, Hon. Albert Kwaku Obbin, and almost the Constituency Executives.

Speaking to the gathering after submitting her nomination forms to the Parliamentary Election Committee at the party office at Axim Community Center, Mrs. Afeku thanked the party faithful for the confidence reposed in her to lead the party into the December 7 parliamentary election.

She called on them to run a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks and abusive language.

Mrs. Afeku took the opportunity to tout some achievements the Akufo-Addo-led government has chalked and some ongoing projects in the Constituency.

She mentioned the establishment of the ultramodern DVLA office at Ayisakro which serves the entire Nzemaland.

She also mentioned the completion of Axim Victoria Park into a Ceremonial Ground which is being used for social gathering.

The following are ongoing projects she highlighted; construction of Axim Sea Defence Wall, construction of Sports Stadium and Youth Center at Axim, construction of cocoa board office at Gwira Aiyinasi, construction of fishing harbour at Axim, construction of ECG District Office at Axim, construction of Gwira roads, construction of Nsein Township roads, provision of scholarships, provision of jobs to some unemployed youth in the area.

She applauded Cocobod for elevating the area to Cocoa District to give relief to the cocoa farmers.

She, therefore, pledged her commitment to liaise with President Akufo-Addo to develop the Constituency.

She stated that President Akufo-Addo has done tremendously well and deserves another term to finish his unfinished projects.

Mrs. Afeku emphasised that per what she had done so far in the Constituency, there was no way the NDC could defeat her in this year's parliamentary election slated for December 7.

She also charged her followers to rally behind her and President Akufo-Addo and sell the good news to the entire electorates.

"No sitting MP has won this seat continuous but this time around, I am going to break the jinx in recognition for late Paa Grant one of the founding fathers of UGCC", she promised.

On his part, the former Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley, Hon. Albert Kwaku Obbin testified that in 2008 Mrs. Catherine Afeku did well when she was a Spokesperson for government infrastructure.

He said Mrs. Afeku was a hardworking woman and a lobbyist.

The former MP said he had witnessed the current projects Mrs. Afeku was doing at the Gwira area.

"In fact, Hon. Catherine Afeku is doing well and I have seen it, the last time I went to Gwira area and saw cocoa roads being constructed and if these are completed, we the people of Prestea will also benefit", he emphasised.

He commended Mrs. Afeku who was the then Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture for initiating 'Year of Return' to help the economy of this country.

He, therefore, appealed to the delegates to re-elect Catherine Afeku in the upcoming parliamentary primaries and rally behind her to retain the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira parliamentary election come December 7, 2020.

The NPP is expected to conduct its parliamentary primaries for sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) on Saturday, April 25.

On the same date, President Akufo-Addo will be confirmed by delegates as flagbearer who is standing unopposed for the party for election 2020.