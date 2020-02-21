Court Convict Man For Impregnating Daughter

Listen to article

An Accra Circuit Court has concocted a 42-year-old man for impregnating his own daughter.

The convict, Daniel Kwame Baah, trader, is said to have forcibly had sex with his own daughter and continued to sexually abuse her on multiple occasions.

His first encounter with the victim, who is 14, and the oldest of his five children is said to have occurred in June last year when he forcibly inserted his finger his daughter's private part while she was asleep.

He then had canal knowledge of her after the incident and continued to sexually abuse her until she became pregnant.

The vile act was uncovered by the Girl Child Advocate attached to the Anyaa L/A Primary School when they saw the pregnant victim in school uniform and questioned her.

She narrated her ordeal and the matter was reported to the police and the convict was arrested.

Daniel Kwame Baah is facing two counts of defilement of a child under the age of 16 and incest.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and the court presided over by Christiana Cann convicted him on his own plea but deferred his dentitions Monday February 24.

—Daily Guide