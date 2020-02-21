A/R: Relatives Of Murdered Woman Attack 'Killer' In Court

There was drama at the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi today, Friday when relatives of the 46-year-old woman who was killed at the Cedar Crescent hotel attempted to beat the suspects in court.

According to the statement by the prosecution, the main suspect, Edwin Awuku went to the hotel with Comfort Awuku on 1st January 2020 but killed her around midnight that day.

The prosecutor and the defence lawyer failed to appear in court for the second time which some family members have described as attempts to cause unnecessary delays.

As the final funeral rights for the deceased, Comfort Owusu Afriyie, is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, family members who were filled with grief, even in the courtroom made attempts to physically assault the two suspects, Edwin Awuku and his wife Belinda Awuku.

Following the prosecutor's failure to appear in court, the magistrate, Her Worship Rosemarie Afua Asante adjourned the case to 5th March, 2020.

Daughter of the deceased, Susana Opoku who spoke to Citi News after court proceedings called for justice to be served in the matter.

“I am not satisfied, neither is any member of the family satisfied with what is going on. We do not understand how this whole issue is being handled. We know how the police work and we trust them that they can do their work diligently. But right now, whatever is going on, we do not understand because last two weeks when we came to court, the prosecutor did not come and today too, the prosecutor did not come so we are not satisfied. We are not taking things lightly.”

“The person is supposed to come to court. We the family members will come here and sit for hours before the suspect comes to court and when they come, they have the guts to insult us. We are family members. They should explain to us why the prosecutor is not showing up,” she said.

Edwin Awuku who is a driver at the Bank of Ghana in Kumasi, and the deceased, Comfort Owusu Afriyie booked a room at the Cedar Crescent hotel on Wednesday, 1st January 2020 at 9 pm.

According to the Prosecutor, Chief Supt. Rev. Dr Adane Ameyaw, their investigations showed that the accused and the deceased then left the hotel but returned around 11 pm.

The accused allegedly shot Comfort Owusu Afriyie.

The prosecution continued that Edwin Awuku after realizing that his girlfriend, Comfort had died took her phone and the pistol home and hid them in his house.

He subsequently informed his wife about the incident.

His wife returned with him to the hotel to report that armed robbers had attacked him and Comfort at the hotel.

