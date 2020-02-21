AirtelTigo Launches New “Unlimited Call Bundles”

Accra, 17th February 2020 – One of the country's leading telecom operator AirtelTigo has launched new “Unlimited Call Bundles” to make life even more simple for its customers and enable them to call their family and friends without worrying about depleting airtime.

The new unlimited call bundles have been designed after extensive research and feedback from customers, who highlighted the need for bundles that last longer and gives greater value.

With the new comprehensive bouquet of unlimited bundles, AirtelTigo's existing and new customers can enjoy unlimited AirtelTigo calls with bundles that last as long as six months – a first of its kind in the industry.

Very attractively priced, at just GHS20 for 6 months, GHS12 for 3 months and GHS10 for two months, GHS6 for 1 month and GHS4 for 15 days, customers should dial *111# to subscribe any of the bundles.

Explaining the rationale behind the new unlimited call bundles, the Chief Marketing Officer at AirtelTigo, Atul Narain Singh, said: “In our constant quest of making consumer's life simple, we provide innovative products that give more value to our customers and improve their experience.”

He added: “With AirtelTigo, consumers can always expect more value for their money.

About AirtelTigo:

AirtelTigo is a dynamic and innovative brand providing a wide range of telecommunications services including mobile voice, data, mobile financial services and business connectivity solutions. With the credo of customer first, AirtelTigo constantly innovates to make life simple for its customers. AirtelTigo was launched in November 2017, from a merger between erstwhile Airtel and Tigo. www.airteltigo.com.gh