Agona Swedru Construct SSNIT Office Complex

The Agona Swedru Branch of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Pensioners Association has cut the sod for the construction of a permanent office complex for the association.

The project, to be executed in phases by Kramco Company Limited, consists of administrative offices, an auditorium and places of convenience.

The objective of the project, which is the initiative of the past executive of the association, chaired by Mr Anthony Edward Koomson, is to provide a permanent meeting place for members of the association who, hitherto, held their regular monthly meetings and other events on rented premises.

Bold step

In an address at the ceremony, the Chairman of the association, Mr Kojo Ansah Mbeah, said the move was a bold decision taken by the association to address the problem of a befitting meeting place for the association to enhance its operations.

He said the association was poised to see to the completion of the edifice to achieve its anticipated objective and called on SSNIT, other organisations and public-spirited individuals to go to the aid of the association towards the completion of the project.

“We call on particularly corporate bodies and the government to assist us, either in cash or in kind, to enable us to complete the office accommodation project ahead of schedule,” he said.

He commended the past executive for their foresight in introducing the project fund paid by members, which would be used to fund the project for the benefit of all members.

Monumental edifice

The Agona Swedru SSNIT Manager, Mr Kwesi Opoku Mintah, said in spite of their condition as pensioners, they had resolved to put up the project that would be of immense benefit to current and future pensioners.

He said when completed, the project would serve the association and urged members to show much commitment and dedication towards the completion of the project.

He pledged the support of SSNIT towards the execution of the project and urged members to continue to promote a cordial relationship with SSNIT for their mutual benefit.

For his part, the Central Regional Chairman of the SSNIT Pensioners Association, Mr Thomas Kwamena Appiah, lauded the Swedru local chapter for the project and added that it would be monitored to ensure its early completion.

He called on Ghanaians to uphold values such as honesty and hard work at workplaces, in particular, to enable them to make meaningful contributions towards the growth and development of the country.

The Chairman of the Agona West Municipal Ghana Government Pensioners Association, Mr John Quaicoo, commended the leadership of the SSNIT pensioners for the initiative and pledged the association’s support to the project.

A Deputy Coordinating Director at the Agona West Municipal Assembly (AWMA), Mrs Rita Afriyie Amankwa, who represented the Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, praised the association for the project and assured the members of the assembly’s commitment to it.

