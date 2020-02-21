Coup Plot: There's Enough Evidence To Prosecute New Suspect – Oppong Nkrumah

Listen to article

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the state has enough evidence to prosecute the latest suspect arrested in the alleged plot to topple the Akufo-Addo government.

A new suspect, Johaness Zikpi, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces, adds up to nine suspects already undergoing committal processes at the Kaneshie District Court.

State Prosecutors at the court hearing on Thursday 20th February 2020, filed a bill of indictment detailing the specific role the accused person played in the alleged plot to destabilize the country.

The prosecutors also discontinued their case against one of the suspects, Geshon Akpa, who is a weapon mechanic at the Ghana Armed Forces.

Speaking to Citi News, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the case will be pursued to the end.

“Initially he was a person of interest…[But now] the evidence available against him is enough to charge him before a court. He now becomes the suspect to an accused person who is formally being charged before the court,” he said.

In a related development, the Minister disclosed that the state security agencies have started interrogating some 21 suspected members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, February 17, 2020, at a training camp located in the Kpevedui forest in the Volta Region.

“The last brief I saw on Thursday morning was to the effect that the interrogation has commenced and will be going on for some days to come. We will be taking them to court to get a remand order to continue with the investigation,” he said.

Background on destabilization plot

Last year, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and other security agencies began interrogating some three alleged persons accused of scheming to destabilize the country.

The security agencies arrested the three suspects and seized several weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices at the Citadel Hospital, at Alajo and another location at Kpone Bawaleshie near Dodowa in Accra in a dawn operation.

The suspects, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Managing Director of Citadel Hospital, Mr. Ezor Kafui, a local weapon manufacturer and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu and some nine persons were charged with treason felony.

---citinewsroom