Voting underway in Iranian elections

Voting got underway on Friday in Iranian parliamentary elections against a backdrop of fears of low voter turnout and economic problems caused by American sanctions.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his ballot at a mosque near his Tehran office shortly after polls opened at 7am. Preliminary results are expected on Saturday.

“Anyone who cares about Iran's national interests should participate in the election," he said.

Iran's leadership and state media has encouraged the country's 58 million electors to go to the polls with some framing it as a religious duty.

Appeal

Khamenei said in the prelude to the election for the 290-seat chamber that high voter turnout would thwart what he described as plots and plans by Americans and supporters of Israel against Iran.

“Enemies want to see what the results of the US maximum pressure are,” he said, referring to American sanctions and pressure from Washington that have harmed Iran's ability to sell its oil abroad, forcing its economy into recession.

After casting his ballot, the Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, called on electors to stage another victory by going to the polls in large numbers. “Our enemies will be disappointed more than before,” Rouhani said.

Prelude

On the eve of the vote, the United States imposed sanctions on two senior officials of the 12-member Guardian Council, including its chief, and three members of its elections supervisory committee.

Officials in Washington said those targeted were responsible for silencing the voice of the Iranian people by rejecting more than 7,000 candidates.

One of the sanctioned officials, the Guardian Council's spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, described Washington's move as just another example of America's regional tyranny.

Stance

Tensions with the US could strengthen hard-liners by reinforcing the distrust of the west.

The crisis with Washington increased after an American airstrike in January killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani.

In the aftermath of the attack, Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane after it took off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Most of them were Iranian.

The blunder and initial attempts to conceal the cause of the crash sparked public anger and protests in Iran.