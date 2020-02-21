Four Ghanaians Excel At UCMAS 2019 International Competition 

The 24th Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) World competition which was held in Cambodia on December 6 – 7, 2019, saw four Ghanaian pupils part of the overall best 12 winners in the international competition.

The four champions were ; Daniel Yaw Ankomah Mensah, Suhani Kothari, Ishmael Hector Nii Nortei Morton and Cena Awontirim.

Celebrating the participants at a congratulatory ceremony in Accra, certificates, and trophies were given to the four champions along with the other 24 participants after successful 2019's UCMAS international competition.

The event which was also used to mark a decade of UCMAS established in Ghana was on the theme: “A Decade of International Training and Brian Development.”

Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS), is the leading arithmetic organization in Ghana that organizes arithmetic quiz for basic school pupils between six -fourteen years, to help them develop their listening, memory retention, and concentration abilities.

Mr Girish Gurbanishi, Director of UCMAS West Africa, giving the background of UCMAS, said, UCMAS was a subsidiary of UCMAS Educational Group in Malaysia and has been in Ghana since September 2007.

He said they planned to establish UCMAS in Ghana after a visit to the country and realizing that there was the need to build up arithmetical competences of Ghanaian school children.

Mr Roger Ohemeng, Chief Executive Officer of UCMAS Ghana, said UCMAS has partnered more than 700 basic schools, both public and private, in the competition in the country.

According to him, the competition begun at the zonal level, where winners from the zonal level met at the regional level to compete, out of which the winners competed at the national level and the national champions represented Ghana at the international championship.

Mr Roger Ohemeng, said it is the responsibility of parents to provide the right environment for children to develop to their full potentials, and such platform is UCMAS.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Pre-Tertiary Education said the competition is designed to help children academically and make them fast and smart in any activity they engage in.

He encouraged parents to involve their children anytime such competitions are being held to help build up their knowledge and understanding.

The event was graced by; Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mr William Quaitoo, Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, parents among others.