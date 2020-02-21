Dormaa East District Census Implementation Committee Inaugurated

As part of activities marking the 2020 Population and Housing Census, the Dormaa East District Assembly in the Bono Region on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, inaugurated a seven-member committee that would see to the beginning of the field operations of the census at the district level.

The committee which has the District Coordinating Director, Mr. John Jeojoe Amana as its chair, has the District Director of Health, District Director of Education, District National Commission on Civic Education Director, District Planning Officer, District Information Officer, the District Population and Housing Census Officer and the Ankobeahene of Dormaa Akwamu as its members.

It is expected among other things for committee members to ensure publicity of the programme, educate the residents on their responsibility as far as the census is a concern, support in the recruitment of field personnel, train and supervise them on the work as well as receive and distribute logistics for the project.

The District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman who inaugurated the committee underscored the importance of the data to be collected in this exercise, saying that it is an essential tool for achieving developmental goals, good governance, equitable distribution of state resources and policymaking.

He, therefore, charged the members to bring their expertise to bear in order to avoid lapses capable of affecting the 2020 population and housing census negatively.

He promised the Assembly’s support in every necessary way to get the exercise done successfully and called for the same from the traditional councils and entire citizenry.

The government statistician represented at the inauguration, Mr. Amatus Noeabumah who took committee members through what would be expected of them and answered bothering questions, explained that the introduction of technology in this exercise would go a long way to authenticate information gathered.

He tasked the committee to help identify possible flashpoints for immediate attention before the exercise begins in June.