Asokwa NPP: Wild Jubilation As Medical Doctor Submits Files To Unseat Mama Pat

A young Medical Doctor, Nana Yaw Boakye has finally filed his nomination to contest the Asokwa NPP Parliamentary Primaries after several hurdles.

He was denied access to the nomination forms at his constituency as well as the regional offices of the NPP and had to go to the party’s National Head Office in Accra.

He went through several impediments because of a last-minute announcement from the Ashanti Regional office that they intend to protect seats occupied by women within the region.

NPP bigwigs including Former President John Agyekum Kufour and Dr. Amoako Tuffour rose up to speak against the happening and cautioned that such knee-jerk decisions are bound to divide the party.

Although he tried to avoid any form of pomp, many NPP youth of the Asokwa followed Dr. Nana Yaw Boakye around the constituency in excitement and promised to ensure he unseats the incumbent MP Patricia Appiagyei.

Dr. Boakye promised to unite the party and also foster the development of Asokwa when given the opportunity to become MP. He urged the youth to support him through the vetting process and the Primaries.

