NPP Primaries: Former Madina Chairman Pulls Out Of Parliamentary Race

As the filing of nominations for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) closed on Thursday, former Chairman of the Madina Constituency, Michael Kofi McKenzie has pulled out of the race.

Addressing the media at a short briefing Thursday, 20th February, Mr. McKenzie explained his decision to set down is not because he lacks the capacity but for unity and the party.

According to him, he arrived at the decision after taking wise council from the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema-Opare and other distinguished members of the party at the National, Regional and Constituency level.

"I am declining to contest the Madina seat not because I don't have the capacity but for the unity, [and] for the desk of the party," he stated.

He added it is within his right to contest the sitting MP but intimated the constituency will be divided if he goes ahead which is not good for the party.

"This is the first time we have had the opportunity to win Madina and which I think we should he very careful maintaining the seat," he added.

However, Mr. McKenzie before this announcement was the only contender seeking to contest the incumbent MP Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique.

This means Alhaji Boniface will go into the contest unopposed and automatically the parliamentary candidate for the December 7, 2020 election.