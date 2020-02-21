ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
21.02.2020 Health

Highlights Of 2020 SONA [Infographics]

By News Desk
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, February 20 delivered his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament.

He addressed only the Majority caucus since the Minority boycotted the session.

The almost 1 hour 45 minutes presentation touched on various aspects of national development including health, security, economy, agriculture, environment and corruption.

Below are highlights of the president’s statement captured in the infographics.

Galamsey:

221202070604-1i841p5cbv-sotnghana-galamsey

Economy:

221202070605-i4ep276gfa-sotnghana-economy

Agriculture:

221202070606-1h830n4aau-sotnghana-agriculture

Business development:

221202070607-k5fri7t2h0-sotnghana-business-development

Health:

221202070608-0e72xljwwr-sotnghana-health

Corruption:

221202070609-rvmxpcb553-sotn-ghana-corruption

---citinewsroom

