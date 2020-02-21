Akufo-Addo Is Becoming A 'Modern-Day Nebuchadnezzar’ – Sam George Fires

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for what he believes is government’s unreasonable arbitrary use of power and control.

His criticism was in defence of the Minority’s boycott of the 2020 State of Nation Address on Thursday.

The Minority staged a walkout shortly after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took his seat in Parliament.

The caucus cited the insistence to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the upcoming general elections, government’s rejection of most recommendations made by the Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and the closure of some radio stations as some of the reasons for the boycott.

Although the Majority had described the action as baseless and disgraceful, Sam Goerge is convinced that their action was absolutely in order.

On Eyewitness News, he lashed out at President Akufo-Addo and described him as a modern-day Nebuchadnezzar [a king who at a point refused to heed to good counsel as captured in the Bible].

Sam George who was also a former Presidential staffer further cautioned President Akufo-Addo that they will at all time resist his ‘oppressive’ rule.

“The reality is the reality. This decision was the collective decision of the NDC. There was no different opinion. It was a unanimous decision because we cannot sit in a country where there are despotism and tyranny. We are the representatives of the Ghanaian people and the Ghanaian people have been speaking to the President for close to six months but his recalcitrant and tyrannical and despotic position has made him turn a deaf ear. The President has become a modern-day King Nebuchadnezzar. We cannot allow this to continue and we will speak the truth to the people,” the Ningo Prampram legislator said.

Sam George also advised all those who have written off the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections to have a change of mind as the party prepares to take over from the NPP.

“Those who say the NDC will not come to power – the NDC shall rise to power on the 7th of December and John Dramani Mahama will be sworn into office on the 7th of January 2021,” he insisted.

Nana Addo’s fascist and authoritarian tendencies

The Minority members who left Parliament shortly after President Nana Akufo-Addo assumed his seat said they took the decision because government had refused to implement recommendations made by the Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, alleged interference in the activities of the Electoral Commission in the compilation of a new voters' register and the perceived attack of businesses owned by NDC members.

Addressing the press in Parliament on Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said:

“Sadly, matters are totally out of control. The democracy we all toiled and sacrificed to establish is now threatened by the highhandedness of President Akufo-Addo. The man who in opposition styled himself as a champion democrat has turned out to be a nightmare and an existential threat to our fledgeling democracy. We continue to witness heightened impunity from officialdom.”

---citinewsroom