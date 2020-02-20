NBU Project Hits SHSs And Challenges Life Begins At 40 Mantra

The No Business As Usual Project has kick-started an outreach to build positive values and prepare students in the Senior High Schools for the real world after school.

The program comes at a time Senior High Schools in the Ashanti region have come under fire over viral videos containing students demonstrating obscenities.

Rather than criticize, the No Business As Usual Hub is reaching out to these schools with conferences it has dubbed “life begins after SHS.”

The hub is confident reorienting the students will serve a better purpose than merely punishing them.

At the Kumasi Girls Senior High School, youth mentors in a range of professions took turns to share their inspirational stories.

The topics spanned across entrepreneurship, setting priorities right and building positive values.

Curator for Global Shapers Kumasi hub, Debora Appiah Kyeremeh threw the spotlights on adding value, personal development, and growth

A medic and fashion designer Francisca Adarkwah Yiadom shared with the students her journey into nursing and entrepreneurship

Youth Coach with the NBU Project, Roberta Aryitey told Ultimate News the outreaches are expected to redirect the energies of the young students towards gainful earns.

she explained, “We have realized that these students have a lot of time that they can make very good use of and we hope that after today they will spend less time doing unproductive things on social media. The internet is a powerful tool and they can use that to learn a lot of things and add value to their lives even from now.”

The head girl of the Kumasi Girls SHS Dorigin Emma Yawson expressed the need for such events to be given more prominence in schools.

“I particularly learned that I have to set targets for my life and it’s something that we all need as students particularly final year students”

The Women Haven Africa, an incubation hub that has partnered the drive has offered free mentorship and training opportunities for the young girls on completing SHS.

Founder and CEO Adjoa Fosuaa Owusu-Ofori told reporter Ivan Heathcote Fumador, her office is open to provide mentorship, coaching, and specific training in technology and entrepreneurship driven modules.

The EU funded No Business As Usual Project domiciled in the Asokore Mampong Municipality continues to forge institutional collaborations in reaching thousands of youth with life skills, entrepreneurship, and employability training to complement its core hub and municipal mandates.