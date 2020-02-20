SONA 2020: CitiTV Beats Notable TV Channels On Facebook Live Viewership

CitiTV which is a little over a year old appears to be taking the TV industry by storm as evidence of its viewership grows by the day.

CitiTV had alot of views during its telecast of today's State of the Nation Address while other notable media houses like Joynews TV had just about 250 on Facebook Live.

Social media which is gradually becoming the new mode of dissemination of information has also become a relatively better measure of the TV viewership in Ghana.

Modernghana's observation of the Facebook live stream of today's State of the Nation Address showed CitiTV recording an average of 2000 (2k) viewership throughout the address.

The new trend is an exciting one for lovers of the Citi brand and also showing that Ghanaians want a new wave in TV programming and broadcasting.

