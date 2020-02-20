Helicopters For Police Coming – Akufo-Addo Promises

President Akufo-Addo has said government is procuring helicopters for the Ghana Police Service.

He said this forms part of efforts to resource the police service well enough to fight crime.

Delivering his fourth state of the nation address to Parliament today Thursday, February 20, Mr Akufo-Addo said the number of police personnel has also been increased.

“Police numbers have been increased and will be increased further until we meet the recommended ratio. The police has been provided with tools and equipment including over 600 vehicles and incoming helicopters.

“The government will continue to work with the management of the police service to ensure that there is proper and adequate training in modern policing methods and equipping of the service to enable them deal with crime.”

Mr Akufo-Addo further charged the top hierarchy of the police service to work hard to restore public confidence in the law enforcement body.

He said: “Government is committed to improving the conditions of service of all security personnel, including the police, but, nevertheless, I think it is my duty also to put out that the public perception of the police continues not to be the best.

“We must make a comprehensive effort to restore confidence among the public. We cannot run a country of law and order without a well-trained and accomplished police service that has the respect and confidence of the people.

---classfmonline