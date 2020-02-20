Watch Live: Akufo- Addo Delivers SONA Today By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO President Akufo-Addo delivers the 2020 State of the Nation Address in Parliament today Thursday, February 20.Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has refused to show up over reason yet to be officialy explained by the members.Watch below:
