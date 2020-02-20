Minority Boycotts State Of The Nation Address By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO The Minority in Parliament has refused to sit for the 2020 State of the Nation Address. The caucus, clad in black chanted parts of the national anthem as they walked out of the chamber on Thursday. The reasons for their action is yet to be officially known. Watch this space for more...
Minority Boycotts State Of The Nation Address
The Minority in Parliament has refused to sit for the 2020 State of the Nation Address.
The caucus, clad in black chanted parts of the national anthem as they walked out of the chamber on Thursday.
The reasons for their action is yet to be officially known.
Watch this space for more...