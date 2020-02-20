ModernGhanalogo

20.02.2020 Headlines

By News Desk
Minority Boycotts State Of The Nation Address
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Minority in Parliament has refused to sit for the 2020 State of the Nation Address.

The caucus, clad in black chanted parts of the national anthem as they walked out of the chamber on Thursday.

The reasons for their action is yet to be officially known.

Watch this space for more...

