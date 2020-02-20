Val's Day: NPP Parliamentary Candidate Donates To Dormaa East Hospital

A Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party in Dormaa East, Mr. Paul Twum Barima, on Valentine's Day Friday, February 14, 2020, donated two Hospital Beds and other assorted items to the District Hospital Emergency Unit.

The presentation which was done right after the candidate had successfully filed in his nomination, was characterized by songs and dance by party supporters and other followers.

Mr. Paul Twum Barima heals form Asupra of the Dormaa East District. He is a first-time candidate of the Parliamentary Primaries but very hopeful of victory over the incumbent MP Hon Williams Kwesi Sabi, come April when the NPP Primaries would take place.

He is an employee of ENI Ghana, a multi-national oil company that operates in several countries across the globe with its headquarters in Rome.

The beds and other items which cost him over ten thousand Ghana cedis, according to him, are part of his contribution among other supports for the betterment of the district.

The District Chief Executive Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, who received the items, appreciated the gesture very well and called for more of such support for the development of the hospital.

The District Medical Doctor Robert Quashie in charge of the hospital, on behalf of the hospital, was glad about the donation. He enumerated many challenges of the hospital to include lack of space, beds, medical equipment, and basic medical logistics to attend to patients at the facility. He hoped well-wishers, philanthropies, district members abroad could come to their aid in such a manner.